WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Western Union Co (WU) released earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year in line with the Street estimates.The company's earnings came in at $123.5 million, or $0.36 per share. This compares with $142.7 million, or $0.41 per share, last year.Excluding items, Western Union Co reported adjusted earnings of $139.8 million or $0.41 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.41 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.2% to $983.6 million from $1.049 billion last year.Western Union Co earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $123.5 Mln. vs. $142.7 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.36 vs. $0.41 last year. -Revenue: $983.6 Mln vs. $1.049 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $1.75 to $1.85 Full year revenue guidance: $4,115 to $4,215 MlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX