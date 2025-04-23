WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $460 million, or $2.20 per share. This compares with $347 million, or $1.67 per share, last year.Excluding items, ServiceNow, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $846 million or $4.04 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.83 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 18.6% to $3.088 million from $2.603 million last year.ServiceNow, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $460 Mln. vs. $347 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.20 vs. $1.67 last year. -Revenue: $3.088 Mln vs. $2.603 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX