WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. (CMG) revealed a profit for its first quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $386.60 million, or $0.28 per share. This compares with $359.29 million, or $0.26 per share, last year.Excluding items, Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $396.80 million or $0.29 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.28 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 6.4% to $2.875 billion from $2.701 billion last year.Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $386.60 Mln. vs. $359.29 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.28 vs. $0.26 last year. -Revenue: $2.875 Bln vs. $2.701 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX