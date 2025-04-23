WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) revealed earnings for first quarter that beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line came in at $298 million, or $5.45 per share. This compares with $301 million, or $5.17 per share, last year.Excluding items, Molina Healthcare Inc reported adjusted earnings of $333 million or $6.08 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $5.96 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $11.147 billion from $9.931 billion last year.Molina Healthcare Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $298 Mln. vs. $301 Mln. last year. -EPS: $5.45 vs. $5.17 last year. -Revenue: $11.147 Bln vs. $9.931 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $24.50 Full year revenue guidance: $42 BlnCopyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX