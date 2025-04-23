WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Discover Financial Services (DFS) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings came in at $1.069 billion, or $4.25 per share. This compares with $813 million, or $3.25 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.2% to $4.251 billion from $4.160 billion last year.Discover Financial Services earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $1.069 Bln. vs. $813 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.25 vs. $3.25 last year. -Revenue: $4.251 Bln vs. $4.160 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX