WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Amedisys (AMED) announced earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $61.01 million, or $1.84 per share. This compares with $14.40 million, or $0.44 per share, last year.Excluding items, Amedisys reported adjusted earnings of $41.58 million or $1.25 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.11 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 4.1% to $594.78 million from $571.41 million last year.Amedisys earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $61.01 Mln. vs. $14.40 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.84 vs. $0.44 last year. -Revenue: $594.78 Mln vs. $571.41 Mln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX