TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - South Korea will on Thursday see preliminary Q1 numbers for gross domestic product, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.GDP is expected to add 0.1 percent on quarter and 0.2 percent on year after expanding 0.1 percent on quarter and 1.2 percent on year in the three months prior.Japan will release March numbers for producer prices, with forecasts suggesting no change at an annual 3.0 percent.