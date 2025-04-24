WooCommerce merchants in the UK can now seamlessly offer Affirm's flexible and transparent payment options to consumers

WooCommerce, the flexible, open-source ecommerce solution built on WordPress, today announced that it has expanded its partnership with Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AFRM), the payment network that empowers consumers and helps merchants drive growth, by launching their services in the U.K.

WooCommerce merchants in the U.K. can now seamlessly integrate Affirm, and offer their customers customizable payment options at checkout. Approved customers can select the customized payment plan that best suits their needs. As always with Affirm, consumers will never incur any hidden or late fees.

"We're proud to deepen our collaboration with Affirm and extend more flexible payment options to WooCommerce merchants in the U.K.," said Web Griebel, Head of Payments at Woo. "This expansion is part of our ongoing effort to give merchants the tools they need to meet the evolving demands of customers looking for the widest range of purchasing options."

Independent bed retailer Bedworld is among the U.K. businesses planning to offer Affirm through WooCommerce.

"At Bedworld, we understand that choice and flexibility are essential for meeting individual sleep needs. Affirm's pay-over-time solutions provide exactly this experience for customers at checkout," said Uzair Valli, Executive at Bedworld. "We are delighted to offer Affirm both to drive business growth and to enable our customers to purchase beds and mattresses in the way that works for them."

"More than 170,000 merchants all across the U.K. businesses large and small, representing almost every industry power their business with WooCommerce, and now they can supercharge growth with Affirm's more flexible, transparent, and long-term pay-over-time options," said Ruth Spratt, V.P. and U.K. Country Manager at Affirm. "We are thrilled to further our partnership with WooCommerce and look forward to not only helping more merchants thrive, but also helping more consumers pay over time on a schedule that works for them, without any late or hidden fees."

Since 2015, Affirm has brought flexible and transparent payment options to WooCommerce merchants, helping thousands of small and midsized businesses grow and deliver better experiences to their customers. Today's news follows Affirm's November 2024 launch in the U.K., and the companies' December 2024 expansion of their partnership in North America.

WooCommerce merchants in the U.K. can go here to learn more about how Affirm can support their business.

About Affirm

Affirm's mission is to deliver honest financial products that improve lives. By building a new kind of payment network one based on trust, transparency and putting people first we empower millions of consumers to spend and save responsibly, and give thousands of businesses the tools to fuel growth. Unlike most credit cards and other pay-over-time options, we never charge any late or hidden fees. Follow Affirm on social media: LinkedIn Instagram Facebook X.

About Woo

Woo is the company behind WooCommerce, the open-source ecommerce platform powering more than 4 million online stores. Built on WordPress, WooCommerce offers unlimited extensibility and flexibility for store owners and builders.

Woo is a fully distributed company with employees all over the world, dedicated to empowering success for merchants, developers, and anyone else making a living through ecommerce.

Affirm is a form of credit. Credit subject to credit check. Terms apply. U.K. residents only, 18 and over with a bank account or a debit card. Credit is subject to a minimum spend, which may vary from time to time. Missed payments could affect your financial status.

Affirm UK Limited provides consumer credit products and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") for carrying out regulated consumer credit activities (firm reference number 756087). Company number 10199101, with its registered Office at c/o TMF Group, 1 Angel Court, 13th Floor, London, EC2R 7HJ. Affirm is the trading name of Affirm UK Limited.

