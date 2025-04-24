Recognized for its Sleek Design, User-Centric Functionality and Durable Build

Kioxia Corporation, a world leader in memory solutions, today announced that its EXCERIA PLUS G2 Portable SSD Series received the Red Dot Design Award in the "Product Design 2025" category. The Red Dot Design Award is one of the world's most prestigious design awards which honors the very best in design every year. Winners will be honored at the Red Dot Design Award ceremony on July 8th in Essen, Germany.

The Red Dot jury, composed of internationally recognized design experts, selected the EXCERIA PLUS G2 portable SSD Series for its sleek design, user-centric functionality and durable build. The award recognized the smooth, rounded aluminum housing, lack of visible screws for a seamless feel, and heat dissipation and impact resistance solutions through design.

The EXCERIA PLUS G2 Portable SSD Series has also previously been awarded the GOOD DESIGN AWARD 2024 in Japan.

About Kioxia

Kioxia is a world leader in memory solutions, dedicated to the development, production and sale of flash memory and solid-state drives (SSDs). In April 2017, its predecessor Toshiba Memory was spun off from Toshiba Corporation, the company that invented NAND flash memory in 1987. Kioxia is committed to uplifting the world with "memory" by offering products, services and systems that create choice for customers and memory-based value for society. Kioxia's innovative 3D flash memory technology, BiCS FLASH, is shaping the future of storage in high-density applications, including advanced smartphones, PCs, automotive systems, data centers and generative AI systems.

