Avance Gas Holding Ltd: Ex Dividend USD 0.74 today - final distribution

Hamilton, Bermuda, April 24, 2025

The shares in Avance Gas Holding Ltd (ticker: "AGAS") will be traded ex-dividend USD 0.74 per share as of today relating to the final extraordinary distribution announced on April 16, 2025. The dividend will be paid on May 7, 2025.

For further information, please contact:

Randi Navdal Bekkelund, CFO

Email: ir@avancegas.com (mailto:ir@avancegas.com)

Tel: +47 23 11 40 00

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act