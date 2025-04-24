WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - SGS Group (SGSOY.PK), a Swiss inspection, verification, testing and certification company, reported Thursday that its first-quarter sales grew 6.6 percent to 1.68 billion Swiss francs from last year's 1.58 billion francs. Organic sales growth was 5.6 percent, supported by all regions.Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2025 outlook, despite tariffs and forex.The company continues to expect 5 percent to 7 percent organic sales growth, 1 percent to 2 percent bolt-on contribution to annual sales growth, and at least +30 bps improvement in AOI margin, in reported terms.SGS Group added that close to 400 million francs of cash will be redirected to accelerate Strategy 27 execution.Géraldine Picaud, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'We are proud to deliver record Q1 sales of CHF 1 681 million on the back of a strong performance in Sustainability and Digital Trust. As part of our growth strategy, we have completed eight successful bolt-on acquisitions to date. We remain focused on executing Strategy 27 in a disrupted economic environment. We will take action to sustain our market leadership and profitability in light of currency volatility and trade tariffs.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX