BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Kuehne & Nagel International (KHNGY) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at CHF291 million, or CHF2.45 per share. This compares with CHF273 million, or CHF2.30 per share, last year.Kuehne & Nagel International earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: CHF291 Mln. vs. CHF273 Mln. last year. -EPS: CHF2.45 vs. CHF2.30 last year.For the first quarter, the company recorded net turnover of CHF6.330 billion, higher than CHF 5.508 billion, registered for the same period last year.Looking ahead, Stefan Paul, CEO of Kuehne+Nagel International AG, said: 'At this time, we will not update the Group recurring EBIT guidance for the current year (CHF 1.5 billion to CHF 1.75 billion), in light of the elevated and fluctuating level of market uncertainty, including global tariff developments.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX