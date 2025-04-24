ESPOO (dpa-AFX) - Nokia Corporation (NOK) Thursday reported a loss from continuing operations of 60 million euros or 0.01 euros per share for the first quarter compared with profit of 451 million euros 0.08 euros per share in the same quarter a year ago.Excluding one-time items, the company posted comparable profit of 153 million euros or 0.03 euros per share, down from 512 million euros or 0.09 euros per share in the prior year.Operating loss was 48 million euros compared with operating profit of 405 million euros last year.Comparable operating profit decreased 74% to 156 million euros from 600 million euros a year ago.Sales for the quarter declined 1% to 4.390 billion euros from 4.444 billion euros in the previous year.Looking ahead, Justin Hotard President and CEO said, 'Regarding the tariff situation, there could be some short-term disruption. We will continue to utilize the flexibility of our global manufacturing network to minimize impact of the evolving tariff landscape. Based on what we see today, we currently expect a EUR 20 to 30 million impact to our comparable operating profit in the second quarter from the current tariffs. Given the lack of visibility, we have not taken an assumption related to tariffs in the second half of 2025.'For the full year, Nokia continues to expect comparable operating profit in the range of 1.9 billion euros to 2.4 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX