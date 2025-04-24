BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Business sentiment from Germany and consumer confidence from France are due on Thursday, headlining a light day for the European economic news.At 2.45 am ET, France's statistical office INSEE releases consumer confidence survey results. The consumer sentiment index is forecast to fall to 91 in April from 92 in March.At 3.00 am ET, Spain's INE publishes producer prices for March.At 4.00 am ET, the ifo institute is scheduled to release German business confidence survey data. The business sentiment index is seen at 85.1 in April, down from 86.7 in March.At 6.00 am ET, the Confederation of British Industry is set to publish Industrial Trends survey results. The order book balance is forecast to fall to -36 in April from -29 in March.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX