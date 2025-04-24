IMCD N.V.: IMCD announces CEO transition

Rotterdam, The Netherlands (24 April 2025) - IMCD N.V. ("IMCD" or "Company"), a global leading partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients, today announces that IMCD and Valerie Diele-Braun have agreed that Valerie will step down as CEO and member of the Management Board for personal reasons. This change takes effect as of today.

The Supervisory Board is pleased to announce that Marcus Jordan will assume the role of CEO as of today. Marcus is a member of the Management Board and COO since 2022. Throughout his 26-year career with the company, he served as President of Americas, Group Development Director and in various strategic roles in our UK organisation. He has been a member of the Executive Committee since 2014.

Janus Smalbraak, Chair of the Supervisory Board: "I would like to thank Valerie for her contribution to the company in the past years, both in her role as member of the Supervisory Board and as member of the Management Board. We appreciate the fresh perspectives she brought to the company, and we wish her every success and happiness in her future endeavours."

"With 26 years of experience at IMCD, Marcus has built deep industry expertise and a strong track record on delivering long-term business growth. We value his leadership in recent years in areas such as commercial and operational excellence as well as his genuine drive for digital innovation. The Supervisory Board is confident that Marcus will continue to build on IMCD's strong foundations and create sustainable value for all stakeholders. We're excited to continue working with him and fully support him as he steps into this new role."

The Supervisory Board will, in the coming period, review the further composition of the Management Board as part of its ongoing succession planning.

This press release contains information that qualifies as inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation and was issued on 24 April 2025, 08:00 a.m. CET.

About IMCD

IMCD, based in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, is a leading global partner for the distribution and formulation of speciality chemicals and ingredients. IMCD is an expert solutions provider and adds sustainable value to the supply chain. Every day professionals focus on providing the best service through commercial and operational excellence. The company is mindful of the role they play in creating a better planet for all and formulates with consciousness and executes with care, to address business challenges of tomorrow, in partnership and transparency.

In 2024, with over 5,100 employees, IMCD realised revenues of EUR 4,728 million. IMCD N.V.'s shares are traded at Euronext Amsterdam (symbol: IMCD) and included in the Dutch ESG AEX index, as one of 25 companies within the AEX and AMX indices demonstrating best ESG practices.

For further information, please visit www.imcdgroup.com

