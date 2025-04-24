NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales(THLEF.PK), a French aerospace and defense company, on Thursday reported an increase in sales for the first quarter. In addition, the Group has reaffirmed its annual outlook.Patrice Caine, CEO of Thales, said: 'In the first quarter of 2025, Thales recorded organic sales growth of nearly 10%, demonstrating the strong momentum of our Defence and Avionics activities, as well as the excellent visibility the Group enjoys.'For the first quarter, the company registered sales of 4.960 billion euros, higher than 4.421 billion euros, posted for the same period last year. Defense segment reported sales of 2.685 billion euros as against the prior year's 2.305 billion euros in 2024.Looking ahead, the Group still expects annual adjusted EBIT margin to be in the range of 12.2 percent to 12.4 percent. For the full year, Thales continues to expect to record organic sales growth of positive 5 percent to positive 6 percent, corresponding to annual sales in the range of 21.7 billion euros to 21.9 billion euros.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX