ALTAMIR: Altamir's General Shareholders meeting, 23 April 2025

Paris, 24 April 2025 - Altamir's combined General Shareholders' meeting was held on 23 April 2025. The shareholders represented at the meeting held in aggregate 72.09% of the outstanding shares. All resolutions were adopted with over 96% of the votes.

Shareholders approved a dividend of €1.06 per share, to be paid at the latest on 30 September 2025 (ex-dividend date: 26 September).

They also approved the renewal of Ms. Marleen Groen's mandate as a member of the Supervisory Board. As a reminder, the Supervisory Board is composed of four members, all independent, of whom two are women.

The results of the vote on each resolution are available on the Company's website (www.altamir.fr).

Forthcoming event:

NAV as of 31/03/2025 14 May 2025, after market

About Altamir

Altamir is a listed private equity company (Euronext Paris-B, ticker: LTA) founded in 1995 and with a NAV of nearly €1.3 billion. Its objective is to provide shareholders with long-term capital appreciation and regular dividends by investing in a diversified portfolio of private equity investments.

Altamir's investment policy is to invest principally via and with funds managed or advised by Seven2 and Apax, two leading private equity firms that take majority or lead positions in LBO and growth capital transactions and have ambitious value creation objectives.

In this way, Altamir provides access to a diversified portfolio of fast-growing companies across Seven2's and Apax's sectors of specialisation (Tech & Telco, Consumer, Healthcare, Services) and in complementary market segments (mid-sized companies in continental Europe and large companies in Europe, North America and key emerging markets).

Altamir derives certain tax benefits from its status as an SCR ("Société de Capital Risque"). As such, Altamir is exempt from corporate income tax and the company's investors may benefit from tax exemptions, subject to specific holding-period and dividend-reinvestment conditions.

For more information: www.altamir.fr

