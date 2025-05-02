AMBOISE: Amboise announces the formation of a concert ahead of the filing of a simplified tender offer for Altamir shares

Paris, 2 May 2025 - Amboise SAS ("Amboise") announces that it entered into a shareholders' agreement with TT Investissements and Mr. Romain Tchenio, establishing a concerted action regarding Altamir SCA, whose shares are listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris under ISIN code FR0000053837.

The concert, in which Amboise is the leading member, collectively holds 27,556,729 Altamir shares, representing 75.43%[1] of the share capital and 75.47% of voting rights, broken down as follows:

Amboise SAS holds 24,046,041 shares, representing 65.82% of the capital and 65.86% of the voting rights;

TT Investissements holds 3,479,580 shares, representing 9.53% of the capital and 9.53% of the voting rights; and

Romain Tchenio and his children hold 31,108 shares, representing 0.09% of the capital and 0.09% of the voting rights.

The concert members intend to implement a common policy aimed at consolidating ownership around shareholders sharing a strong affectio societatis and personal ties with Mr. Maurice Tchenio, founder of Altamir.

In this context, Amboise intends to file a simplified public tender offer for the shares of Altamir, in accordance with Article 233-1, 1° and subsequent articles of the General Regulation of the French Financial Markets Authority (AMF).

The offer price will be €28.50 per share, subject to assessment by Finexsi, the independent expert already appointed by Altamir's Supervisory Board on the recommendation of an ad hoc committee.

The offer will target all 8,922,483 Altamir shares not held by the concert (excluding 33,089 treasury shares). The 18,582 class B shares will not be included in the offer, and Altamir will not tender the shares it holds.

Amboise does not intend to request a mandatory squeeze-out following the offer, even if the legal and regulatory conditions for such a procedure are met.

The simplified tender offer will be filed shortly by BNP Paribas and Crédit Agricole Corporate and Investment Bank, acting as presenting banks, with BNP Paribas also serving as guarantor, in accordance with Article 231-13 of the AMF General Regulation.

[1] The percentages of share capital are calculated based on the total number of ordinary shares and class B shares comprising the company's share capital, i.e., to the best of the offeror's knowledge, 36,530,883 Altamir shares (36,512,301 ordinary shares and 18,582 class B shares).

