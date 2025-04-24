PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French telecom major Orange S.A. (ORAN) Thursday reported that first-quarter EBITDAaL, a key earnings metric, increased from last year with slightly higher revenues. Further, the company confirmed fiscal 2025 outlook.In the first quarter, EBITDAaL was 2.48 billion euros, 3.1 percent higher than last year's 2.41 billion euros. On a comparable basis, EBITDAaL grew 3.2 percent, in line with the target of around 3 percent growth in 2025.The company noted that a provision of 1.64 billion euros was recognized in the latest first quarter for the commitment related to the agreement on Employment and Career Path Planning for France signed in February 2025, and relating mainly to the 2025-2028 French part-time for seniors plan.Revenues edged up 0.6 percent to 9.91 billion euros from last year's 9.85 billion euros. Revenues grew 0.6 percent on a comparable basis.A 2.4 percent growth in retail services were partly offset by a 3.1 percent drop in wholesale services. Equipment sales were 5.7 percent lower and other revenues were down 13.9 percent.Africa & Middle East revenues went up 12.8 percent, driven by increases from its four growth engines.Revenues in France decreased 1.3 percent but retail services excluding PSTN grew 1.5 percent, while wholesale services declined as expected. Europe remained stable.Looking ahead, for fiscal 2025, the company continues to expect EBITDAaL growth of around 3 percent.The company further said the payment of a dividend of 0.75 euros per share in respect of the 2024 fiscal year will be proposed to the Annual Shareholders' Meeting in 2025.For fiscal year 2025, Orange has set a dividend floor of 0.75 euros per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX