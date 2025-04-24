Ericsson invests EUR 200 million at Athlone facility to boost high-performing programmable networks leadership

Three-year investment supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland

Project to accelerate the development of open network management and automation capabilities used in 5G networks globally

Investment reinforces Ireland's position as a strategic hub for technological innovation

STOCKHOLM, April 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ericsson has announced a significant EUR 200 million investment over the next three years in a pioneering research, development, and innovation (RD&I) project at the company's Athlone facility in central Ireland.

The project, supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland, will underpin Ericsson's development of world-leading capabilities for the management of high performing, open programmable networks. These capabilities are key to enabling communications service providers (CSPs) to improve operational efficiency, as well as accelerating the global deployment and value generation of 5G Standalone (SA) connectivity through differentiated offerings.

The project will advance support for open, multi-vendor, disaggregated and programmable network deployments. The investment will focus on the Ericsson Intelligent Automation Platform (EIAP), and network powered rApps (applications to automate radio access network management and optimization).

EIAP is Ericsson's open network management and automation platform for multi-vendor and multi-technology 4G and 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN), which is largely designed at the Athlone site.

The platform provides an open environment for developing and running rApps from any vendor and radio technology, enabling CSPs to readily introduce innovations from diverse technology partners. With broad ecosystem support, this open framework for rApp development aims to accelerate the pace of RAN innovation through collaboration across an expanding partner network.

The investment aims to deliver next-generation open network management and automation capabilities with Artificial Intelligence (AI), Machine Learning (ML), and advanced analytics. Such capabilities will help CSPs to improve network performance, accelerate innovation cycles, and reduce costs through autonomous network operations.

The substantial new investment underlines Ericsson's commitment to Ireland as a strategic hub for research and development. Ericsson's presence in Ireland spans five decades. Ericsson currently employs more than 1,300 people in the country, with the Athlone facility serving as the company's designated center of excellence for intelligent network management.

Ericsson and IDA Ireland have a longstanding relationship, since the IDA provided Ericsson with the current building when the company came to Athlone in 1974. Supported by the Irish Government and IDA Ireland, the Athlone facility brings together top global talent and pioneering technology to transform network management, providing benefits to Ericsson's global customer base.

Ireland's Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment, Peter Burke, TD, says: "Ericsson's EUR 200 million announcement at their Athlone facility is fantastic news. Their innovative R&D project, which will span a duration of three years, will improve efficiency in 5G networks globally. Ericsson have been established in Ireland for decades, with the Athlone facility a significant employer and an integral part of the fabric of the community for over 50 years. It is really encouraging that Ericsson have once again cemented Athlone as key base for the company, selecting the campus and the staff based here to lead this pioneering work. I wish all the team in Ericsson the very best with this exciting new chapter."

Michael Lohan, CEO, IDA, says: "Ericsson's ambitious programme is strongly aligned with the key growth drivers of IDA Ireland's new strategy - Adapt Intelligently: A Strategy for Sustained Growth and Innovation. The investment strengthens the long-term legacy of Ericsson in Ireland, building on the success of past investments spanning more than 60 years. This RD&I project embodies cutting-edge innovation, exemplifies IDA's continued commitment to balanced regional development. I wish Ericsson every success with this project and assure them of IDA Ireland's continued partnership."

Denis Dullea, Head of Ericsson's Athlone site and Network Management Engineering Unit, says: "Ericsson has a long history and deep roots in Ireland spanning more than 50 years. This EUR 200 million investment, supported by the IDA and Irish government, is a testament to our commitment to Ireland and confidence in our exceptional talent here. By delivering on this cutting-edge project, we're both investing in Ireland's future and empowering mobile operators worldwide."

