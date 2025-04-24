TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Japan's business services prices continued to increase in March but the pace of growth moderated for the second month, the Bank of Japan said Thursday.The services producer price index grew 3.1 percent on a yearly basis in March, following February's 3.2 percent increase.On a monthly basis, services producer price inflation rose to 0.7 percent from 0.1 percent in February.Excluding international transportation, services PPI increased at a steady pace of 3.2 percent in March. Month-on-month, growth in prices accelerated to 0.7 percent from 0.1 percent in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX