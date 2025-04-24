HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Finland's producer prices increased for the straight month in March, data from Statistics Finland showed on Thursday.The producer price index rose 0.5 percent year-over-year in March, following a 0.7 percent increase in the previous month.The rise in the producer prices was particularly caused by higher prices of paper and paper products, precious metals, and timber compared with last year's March, the agency said.On the other hand, the increase in prices was curbed, especially by the decrease in prices of oil products.Domestic producer prices rose 0.3 percent annually, while the producer prices of export products went up by 0.9 percent.On a month-on-month basis, producer prices dropped 0.2 percent in March after remaining flat in the previous month.Data also showed that export prices climbed 0.9 percent from last year, while import prices were 1.3 percent lower.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX