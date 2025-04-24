LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Jupiter Fund Management plc (JUP.L), on Thursday, issued a trading update for the first quarter of 2025, reporting a £1.0 billion decline in assets under management or AUM, closing the period at £44.3 billion. This decrease was driven by £0.5 billion in net outflows and £0.5 billion in negative market movements.Despite overall outflows, Jupiter saw £1.0 billion in net positive inflows within its Institutional channel, fueled by the funding of a large mandate in Systematic equities and contributions from the Jupiter Origin team. However, retail, wholesale, and investment trusts experienced £1.5 billion in net outflows, as investor sentiment weakened due to macroeconomic uncertainty.Following the period end, market volatility increased due to trade policies, impacting client risk appetite. However, Jupiter said it sees opportunities in mispriced assets, favoring high-conviction active management. As of 22 April 2025, estimated AUM stood at £43 billion.Looking ahead, Jupiter remains confident in its Institutional pipeline, expecting continued inflows throughout 2025. While Unconstrained Fixed Income strategies saw £0.7 billion in outflows, investment performance has improved, with Dynamic Bond and Strategic Bond ranking in the top decile of their peer groups.Despite market challenges, Jupiter maintained a disciplined investment approach, ensuring stability for clients. The firm anticipates a shift in asset allocations away from the US towards the UK, European, and Asia-Pacific markets, positioning itself to capitalize on emerging opportunities.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX