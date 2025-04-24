COPENHAGEN (dpa-AFX) - Denmark's business confidence decreased in April to the lowest level in three months, figures from Statistics Denmark showed on Thursday.The overall business confidence index, which combines expectations in industry, construction, retail trade, and services, dropped to 104.1 in April from 105.2 in March.Among the four underlying confidence indicators, the industrial confidence index fell to 103.6 from 107.2 as both production and employment expectations weakened.In total, 71 percent of companies in the industry expect to be affected to a greater or lesser extent by the US tariff war, the survey said.The index measuring confidence in the service industry also declined to 104.4 from 105.2, and the morale for construction and civil engineering worsened to 100.0 from 101.3. Meanwhile, the retail confidence index improved to 102.3 from 98.6.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX