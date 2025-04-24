Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Li-FT Power Ltd. (TSXV: LIFT) (OTCQX: LIFFF) (FSE: WS0) ("LIFT" or the "Company") is pleased to report results from preliminary laboratory lithium conversion testwork completed in 2025 on a spodumene concentrate sample from material from the Yellowknife Lithium Project, Northwest Territories, Canada. Metallurgical testwork comprised the calcination, sulphuric acid mixing and roasting, and water leaching tests which were undertaken at SGS Canada Inc. ("SGS") in Lakefield, Ontario. Testing was completed on a DMS concentrate sample produced from pegmatite material from the Big East (BigE) deposit (see press release dated September 23, 2024). The conversion test work showed excellent results with up to 98% lithium extraction under typical operating conditions.

Summary of Results

Francis MacDonald, CEO of LIFT comments, "We are very pleased with the results of this preliminary lithium conversion test work, which demonstrated lithium extraction rates of up to 98%, a strong validation of the spodumene concentrate quality from our Yellowknife Lithium Project. These findings mark a significant technical milestone as we continue to advance the project towards becoming a future source of high-quality lithium for the North American battery supply chain."

Details of the Metallurgical Program

Preliminary lithium conversion testing was completed on a DMS concentrate sample produced from pegmatite material from the Big East deposit (see press release dated September 23, 2024). Lithium chemical analysis of the concentrate sample was performed by sodium peroxide fusion digestion followed by inductively coupled plasma optical spectroscopy (ICP-OES). Whole rock analysis (WRA) was performed by borate fusion and X-ray Fluorescence (XRF). Elemental composition of the DMS spodumene concentrate sample tested is presented in Table 1. The spodumene concentrate sample graded 5.60% Li2O and contained 0.65% Fe2O3.

Table 1: Chemical analysis of the spodumene concentrate sample

Component Composition (%) Li

Li2O

Fe2O3

SiO2

Al2O3

MgO

CaO

Na2O

K2O

MnO 2.60

5.60

0.65

67.1

23.8

0.11

0.12

1.02

0.74

0.10

The mineralogical composition of the spodumene concentrate sample was determined using the semi-quantitative Rietveld refinement method based on X-Ray Diffraction (XRD) results and are shown in Table 2. The spodumene concentrate sample contained 70% spodumene, 15.4% quartz, 8.7% albite, 3.9% muscovite, 1.2% orthoclase, and minor quantities (<1%) of biotite and magnetite.

Table 2: Spodumene concentrate sample mineralogy

Mineral Composition (%) Spodumene 70.0 Quartz 15.4 Albite 8.7 Muscovite 3.9 Orthoclase 1.2 Biotite 0.7 Magnetite 0.1 Total 100

Testwork Scope

The conversion testwork program included:

Calcination; Sulphuric acid mixing and Roasting; Water leaching.

The objective of calcination is to convert alpha-spodumene into the leachable beta- and/or gamma-phases. The conversion process increases the volume and the surface area of the material, weakening its crystal structure allowing for subsequent lithium extraction (leaching). For calcination, roughly 400 g of spodumene concentrate was placed in a crucible and heated to temperatures ranging from 1000°C to 1100°C in a laboratory furnace (Figure 1).

Calcined samples were ground to roughly 150 µm. In order to confirm conversion and quantify metal extractions, calcined samples underwent acid mixing followed by roasting in laboratory furnace, at 250°C. The objective of acid mixing and roasting is to convert the lithium in the spodumene to lithium sulphate. Water leaching tests were then completed on the lithium sulphate samples at 60°C for 60 minutes, with results reported in Table 3. The water leaching setup is shown in Figure 1.

Figure 1: Muffle furnace used for calcination (left) and the water leaching laboratory setup.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/249636_liftimg1.jpg

Test work Results

Figure 2 shows an example image of the spodumene concentrate before and after calcination.

Figure 2: Example images of spodumene concentrate (left) and calcination product (right).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/249636_liftimg2.jpg

Table 3 summarizes the water leaching test results and shows lithium extractions and compositions of the pregnant leach solution (PLS). Lithium concentrations in solutions were up to 19,600 mg/L with typical impurities present (e.g., aluminium, iron, calcium, sodium).

Table 3: Summary of Water leaching test results

Parameter Units Test 1 2 3 4 Calcination Temp. °C 1000 1050 1050 1100 Residence Time min. 30 30 15 30 Lithium Extraction % 79 98 96 98 PLS Concentrations Li

Al

Fe

Mg

Ca

Na

K

Mn mg/L 15,900

4,000

845

78

385

1340

565

275 19,100

3590

535

42

326

1640

484

163 19,600

4200

622

55

363

1530

534

180 19,600

3750

514

37

322

1860

528

145

Figure 3 shows the effect of calcination time and temperature on water leaching lithium extraction. At calcination temperatures above 1050°C (typical industrial conversion conditions) and residence time of 30 minutes, lithium extraction reached 98%. There was only a slight decrease in lithium extraction (96%) when the residence time was decreased to 15 minutes.

Figure 3: Impact of calcination time and temperature and leach extraction.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8766/249636_dfbd8a9c24518bd1_005full.jpg

The preliminary testwork results show that spodumene concentrate produced from the Yellowknife Lithium project is amenable to conversion under typical operating parameters.

