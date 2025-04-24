LONDON (dpa-AFX) - St. James's Place plc (STJ.L), on Thursday, reported strong new business inflows and funds under management for the first quarter of 2025.Gross inflows reached £5.14 billion, a notable increase from £3.97 billion in Q1 2024, while net inflows totaled £1.7 billion, up from £0.71 billion in the same period last year. Despite a decline in global markets, the firm maintained a healthy funds under management retention rate of 95.0%, with total funds closing at £188.6 billion.CEO Mark FitzPatrick emphasized the resilience of the company's advice-led business model, attributing the strong inflows to high client engagement and trusted advisor relationships. The firm has continued momentum in new business and remains optimistic despite macroeconomic uncertainty. Initiatives such as a simplified charging structure and efficiency improvements are progressing well.Looking ahead, the company recognized the challenges posed by market volatility but said it remains confident in its ability to guide clients toward their long-term financial goals. With a track record of net inflows across economic cycles, the company believes its business model is well-positioned for sustained success.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX