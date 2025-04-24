CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The Australian dollar fell to a 1-week low of 0.6344 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6364.Against the yen and the euro, the aussie slid to 90.56 and 1.7870 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 91.11 and 1.7804, respectively.Against the Canada and the New Zealand dollars, the aussie dropped to 0.8800 and 1.0675 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.8829 and 1.0695, respectively.If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.59 against the greenback, 85.00 against the yen, 1.85 against the euro, 0.84 against the loonie and 1.05 against the kiwi.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX