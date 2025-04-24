LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Inchcape (INCH.L) reported first-quarter revenue of 2.1 billion pounds, down 5% at constant currency. Reported revenue was down 8%, driven by translational currency headwinds. Organic revenue was down 5%, reflecting mixed market momentum and tough comparators. Inchcape new vehicle volumes were down 3%, for the period.The Group said its guidance for fiscal 2025 unchanged, excluding potential impacts from the evolving tariff situation. Over the medium term, the Group remains focused on delivering against more than 10% EPS CAGR target.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX