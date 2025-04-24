BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.The NZ dollar fell to 0.5952 against the U.S. dollar and 84.81 against the yen, from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.5951 and 85.20, respectively.Against the euro, the kiwi edged down to 1.9096 from Wednesday's closing value of 1.9040, respectively.If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.56 against the greenback, 80.00 against the yen and 1.97 against the euro.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX