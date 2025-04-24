LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Weir Group PLC (WEIR.L), a mining technology company, Thursday said its orders in the first quarter increased 5% year-on-year.Original Equipment (OE) orders as well as Aftermarket (AM) orders for the quarter grew 5%.In the Minerals division, OE orders rose 6% driven by demand for debottlenecking and brownfield expansion solutions. AM orders in the division increased 9% helped by rise in mine production and installed base expansion.In ESCO, OE orders were stable reflecting continued demand for mining attachments. AM orders declined 2%.Looking ahead, the company has confirmed its full-year outlook.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX