TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - NIDEC Corp (NJ) released earnings for its full year that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled JPY167.688 billion, or JPY145.95 per share. This compares with JPY124.455 billion, or JPY108.30 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period rose 11.1% to JPY2.607 trillion from JPY2.347 trillion last year.NIDEC Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY167.688 Bln. vs. JPY124.455 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY145.95 vs. JPY108.30 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.607 Tn vs. JPY2.347 Tn last year.Looking ahead, for the six-month period to September 30, Nidec expects to register a net profit of JPY 92 billion, up 22.1 percent from the same period last year, and sales of JPY 1.280 trillion yen, down 1.1 percent year-on-year.For the full-year to March 31, 2026, the company anticipates to report a net profit of JYP 200 billion, on sales of JPY 2.600 trillion.For the 12-month period to March 31, 2026, Nidec expects to pay a total dividend of JPY 42.50 per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX