Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from Sphene Capital GmbH
24.04.2025 / 09:53 CET/CEST
Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc.
Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034
Reason for the research: Update Report
Recommendation: Buy
from: 24.04.2025
Target price: CAD 5.40 (previously: CAD 5.20) Target price on sight of: 36 months
Last rating change: -
Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
Trump fuels Almonty's markets
With Almonty remaining the only transparent, unrestricted Western source of tungsten and molybdenum-and uniquely positioned to supply conflict-free tungsten to the U.S. and other Western partners-we raise our two-stage Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) target price to CAD 5.40 (from CAD 5.20) per share, reflecting the recent hike in tungsten prices. Our DCF model captures both current and future producing assets-Sangdong (tungsten and molybdenum), Panasqueira, and Los Santos-as well as the discounted value of the Valtreixal development project. We reaffirm our Buy rating on Almonty Industries shares.
You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32340.pdf
Contact for questions:
Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA
+49 (152) 31764553
peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de
2123434 24.04.2025 CET/CEST
