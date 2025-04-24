

Original-Research: Almonty Industries Inc. - from Sphene Capital GmbH

24.04.2025 / 09:53 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Research, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research. The result of this research does not constitute investment advice or an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

Classification of Sphene Capital GmbH to Almonty Industries Inc.

Company Name: Almonty Industries Inc. ISIN: CA0203981034



Reason for the research: Update Report

Recommendation: Buy

from: 24.04.2025

Target price: CAD 5.40 (previously: CAD 5.20) Target price on sight of: 36 months

Last rating change: -

Analyst: Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

Trump fuels Almonty's markets



With Almonty remaining the only transparent, unrestricted Western source of tungsten and molybdenum-and uniquely positioned to supply conflict-free tungsten to the U.S. and other Western partners-we raise our two-stage Discounted Cash Flow (DCF) target price to CAD 5.40 (from CAD 5.20) per share, reflecting the recent hike in tungsten prices. Our DCF model captures both current and future producing assets-Sangdong (tungsten and molybdenum), Panasqueira, and Los Santos-as well as the discounted value of the Valtreixal development project. We reaffirm our Buy rating on Almonty Industries shares.



You can download the research here: http://www.more-ir.de/d/32340.pdf

Contact for questions:

Peter Thilo Hasler, CEFA

+49 (152) 31764553

peter-thilo.hasler@sphene-capital.de



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at www.eqs-news.com



2123434 24.04.2025 CET/CEST



°

