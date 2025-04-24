SINGAPUR (dpa-AFX) - Keppel Limited (KPELY.PK, KPELF.PK), a Singaporean asset manager and infrastructure company, reported that its net profit, excluding legacy O&M assets, for the first-quarter 2025 increased by more than 25%, driven by strong and steady performance in the Infrastructure segment, higher contributions from the Real Estate segment, and stronger performance in Asset Management, which included a full quarter of contributions from Aermont Capital.Recurring income, comprising profits from asset management and operations, made up more than 80% of Keppel's the first-quarter of 2025 net profit, excluding the legacy O&M assets.Including the legacy O&M assets, net profit for the first quarter of 2025 more than doubled year-over-year, due mainly to lower losses from the legacy assets.In the first three months of 2025, Keppel generated $96 million in asset management fees, 9% higher year-over-year.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX