TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Canon Inc. (CAJ) released earnings for its first quarter that increased from the same period last yearThe company's earnings totaled JPY72.231 billion, or JPY77.22 per share. This compares with JPY59.949 billion, or JPY60.67 per share, last year.The company's revenue for the period fell 100.0% to JPY1.058 trillion from JPY988.519 billion last year.Canon Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY72.231 Bln. vs. JPY59.949 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY77.22 vs. JPY60.67 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.058 Tn vs. JPY988.519 Bln last year.Looking ahead, for the full-year 2025, Canon has revised down its annual guidance. The company now expects a net profit of JPY 333 billion, lesser than the earlier expectation of JPY 364 billion.Annual operating profit is now projected to be JPY 466 billion against the previous outlook of JPY 519 billion.Canon now anticipates full-year sales of JPY 4.650 trillion, compared with the earlier guidance of JPY 4.74 trillion.For the full-year 2025, the company aims to pay a total dividend of JPY 160 per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX