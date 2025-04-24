BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Air China Limited (AIRC.L, AIRYY.PK) reported Thursday narrower net loss in its fiscal 2024, while EBITDAR, a key earnings metric, increased with growth in revenues. In the year, traffic, capacity and number of passengers carried were higher than last year.In the year, loss attributable to equity shareholders were RMB 232.56 million, compared to loss of RMB 1.04 billion last year.Loss per share was RMB 0.01, compared to loss of RMB 0.07 per share a year ago.Loss before taxation was RMB 1.60 billion, narrower than loss of RMB 1.65 billion in the prior year.However, the company reported profit from operations of RMB 2.22 billion, down from RMB 2.89 billion a year ago.EBITDAR grew to RMB 32.28 billion from RMB 30.84 billion last year.Revenue climbed to RMB 166.70 billion from prior year's RMB 141.10 billion.In the year, Capacity in ASK climbed 21.74 percent and traffic in RPK grew 32.77 percent. The company carried 155,315.51 thousand passengers in the year, up 23.80 percent from last year.Passenger load factor grew 6.63 percentage points from last year to 79.85 percent.In Hong Kong, Air China shares were losing around 2.06 percent to trade at HK$4.750.For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX