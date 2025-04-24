LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Group Plc (DOM.L) on Thursday reported higher system sales and orders in the first quarter of 2025. The company also reaffirmed its outlook for fiscal 2025.On the London Stock Exchange, Domino's Pizza shares were losing around 2.3 percent to trade at 271.00 pence.The company reported total system sales of 393.3 million pounds in the first quarter, up 2.1 percent from 385.2 million pounds in the same period last year.Like for like or LFL system sales were up 0.5 percent, compared to a drop of 0.5 percent in the year-ago quarter.During the three-month period, the company's total orders rose 0.5 percent to 17.8 million from 17.7 million in the prior year.Looking ahead, the company said that total orders and LFL sales remain positive in the second quarter.For fiscal 2025, Domino's Pizza continues to expect underlying EBITDA in line with market expectations.Analysts' current mean estimate for fiscal 2025 underlying EBITDA is 147.4 million pounds, with a range of 140.8 million pounds to 149.7 million pounds.Andrew Rennie, CEO said, 'Whilst the market and consumer environment has become more uncertain since our FY results, we remain confident that our ongoing strategic initiatives, store opening pipeline and collaboration with our franchise partners will allow us to continue to win market share. Our initial assessment of newly introduced tariffs shows minimal direct impact. We continue to assess any indirect impacts on our supply chain, monitor the broader environment going forward and our full year expectations remain unchanged.'Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX