PRAG (dpa-AFX) - The Czech economic confidence decreased in April to the lowest level in eight months, survey results from the Czech Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.The economic sentiment index dropped to 96.7 in April from 99.5 in the previous month.The business confidence indicator stood at 96.5 versus 99.6 in March. The industrial confidence index dropped to 90.3 from 94.8, and the sentiment index in trade declined to 100.2 from 102.2 in the previous month.Business confidence in the economy increased in April only in the construction sector, with the corresponding index rising to 116.4 from 115.8.Data showed confidence among consumers weakened, and the sentiment index declined to 97.7 from 98.8 in March.The share of consumers expecting the overall economic situation in the Czech Republic to deteriorate over the next twelve months increased, the survey said.