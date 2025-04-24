Nilörngruppen AB: Nilörn Interim Report Q1, 2025

Period January - March

Order intake increased by 15 percent to MSEK 267 (233)

Revenue increased by 7 percent to MSEK 259 (242)

Revenue adjusted for currency effects amounted to MSEK 260 (242), i.e., an underlying organic increase of 7 percent

Operating profit amounted to MSEK 23.0 (22.5)

Net profit for the period amounted to MSEK 15.8 (16.7)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK 1.38 (1.46)

Net cash excluding IFRS 16 amounted to MSEK 40 (8)





Significant during the quarter

The board has decided to propose to the annual general meeting a dividend of SEK 1.50 (1.00) per share, equivalent to MSEK 17.1 (11.4)





A presentation will be held today 24/4 at 08.30 am CET, where the CEO presents the report. You can participate by register on the link below:

Registration Form

For further information about Nilörn, please contact:

Krister Magnusson, CEO

Tel: +46704-852 114. E-mail: krister.magnusson@nilorn.com

This information is information that Nilörngruppen is under obligation to publish in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information herein was provided by the contact person named below for publication at 08:00 a.m., 24 April 2025

General about Nilörn Group

Nilörn Group is a global company, founded in the 1970s, with expertise in how to add value to brands through branding and design in the form of labels, packaging and accessories, primarily to customers in the fashion and clothing industry. Nilörn Group offers complete, creative and tailor-made concepts in branding, design, product development and logistical solutions. The Group operates through its own companies in Sweden, Denmark, the UK, Germany, Belgium, Portugal, Hong Kong, India, Turkey, China, Bangladesh, Italy, Switzerland, Vietnam, USA and Pakistan. See also: www.nilorn.se