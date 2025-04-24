TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Fujitsu Ltd. (FJTSY.PK) released earnings for full year that decreased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at JPY219.807 billion, or JPY120.66 per share. This compares with JPY254.478 billion, or JPY135.34 per share, last year.Excluding items, Fujitsu Ltd. reported adjusted earnings of JPY240.971 billion or JPY132.28 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period rose 2.1% to JPY3.550 trillion from JPY3.476 trillion last year.Fujitsu Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: JPY219.807 Bln. vs. JPY254.478 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY120.66 vs. JPY135.34 last year. -Revenue: JPY3.550 Tn vs. JPY3.476 Tn last year.Looking ahead, for the full year, the company expects a rise in earnings with a decline in revenue.Fujitsu expects net income of JPY 390 billion, up 77.4 percent from the previous year. Excluding items, it anticipates earnings of JPY 250 billion, up 3.7 percent from last year.The company expects basic earnings per share of JPY 222.37 and adjusted income per basic share of JPY 142.55.Fujitsu anticipates revenue of JPY 3.450 trillion, down 2.8 percent from a year ago.For full year, the company intends to pay a total dividend of JPY 30 per share, higher than last year's JPY 28 per share.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX