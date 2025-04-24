BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for TAL Education Group (TAL):Earnings: -$7.31 million in Q4 vs. $27.51 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.01 in Q4 vs. $0.04 in the same period last year. Excluding items, TAL Education Group reported adjusted earnings of $7.01 million or $0.01 per share for the period.Analysts projected $0.09 per share Revenue: $610.24 million in Q4 vs. $429.56 million in the same period last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX