SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - South Korean automotive major Hyundai Motor Co., Ltd. (HYMLF.OB, HYMTF.OB) Thursday reported slightly higher net profit in its first quarter, while income before tax was lower than last year.In the quarter, net income edged up 0.2% to 3.382 trillion Korean Won from last year's 3.376 trillion won.Income before tax was 4.465 trillion won, down 5.6 percent from 4.727 trillion won a year ago.EBITDA, a key earnings metric, grew 1.8 percent year-over-year to 4.923 trillion won.Revenue grew 9.2 percent to 44.408 trillion won from prior year's 40.659 trillion won. Automotive revenues increased 9.5 percent to 34.718 trillion won.In South Korea, Hyundai Motor shares closed Thursday's trading at 245.48 won, up 1.90%.