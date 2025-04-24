MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Spain producer price inflation moderated in March from a 2-year high in February, the statistical office INE reported Thursday.The producer price index climbed 4.9 percent annually in March, slower than the 6.7 percent surge in the prior month.Excluding energy, producer prices edged down 0.1 percent after a flat change in the previous month.Within overall prices, the annual price growth in energy was 16.8 percent, though slower than the 22.2 percent jump in February.Prices of capital goods and intermediate goods moved up 1.7 percent and 0.6 percent, respectively. Meanwhile, consumer goods prices decreased 1.6 percent.Month-on-month, producer prices declined 3.9 percent, reversing a 1.3 percent rise in February.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX