FREMONT (dpa-AFX) - Lam Research Corporation (LRCX) reported net income of $1.33 billion for the fiscal third quarter ended March 30, 2025, up from $965.8 million in the same period a year earlier. Earnings per share rose to $1.03 from $0.73, reflecting strong operational performance and improved margins.Revenue for the quarter rose 24 percent to $4.72 billion from $3.79 billion in the prior-year period, driven by robust demand across its semiconductor processing equipment portfolio.Looking ahead, Lam Research expects revenue of approximately $5.00 billion, plus or minus $300 million, for the quarter ending June 29, 2025. Net income per diluted share is expected to be $1.20, plus or minus $0.10, based on a diluted share count of approximately 1.28 billion.LRCX closed Wednesday's trading at $66.73, up $3.25 or 5.12 percent on the Nasdaq.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX