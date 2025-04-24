LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) revealed earnings for its first quarter that increased from last yearThe company's earnings came in at $235 million, or $2.33 per share. This compares with $190 million, or $1.83 per share, last year.Excluding items, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company reported adjusted earnings of $316 million or $3.13 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 5.0% to $2.223 billion from $2.341 billion last year.Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $235 Mln. vs. $190 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.33 vs. $1.83 last year. -Revenue: $2.223 Bln vs. $2.341 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX