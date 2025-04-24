WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) reported a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year and beat the Street estimates.The company's earnings totaled $169 million, or $0.65 per share. This compares with $158 million, or $0.59 per share, last year.Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $204 million or $0.79 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.78 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period fell 6.5% to $3.463 billion from $3.703 billion last year.LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $169 Mln. vs. $158 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.65 vs. $0.59 last year. -Revenue: $3.463 Bln vs. $3.703 Bln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $3.40 to $3.70Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX