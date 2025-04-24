WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (AB) released a profit for first quarter of $74.03 millionThe company's earnings came in at $74.03 million, or $0.67 per share. This compares with $77.22 million, or $0.67 per share, last year.Excluding items, AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. reported adjusted earnings of $88.16 million or $0.80 per share for the period.The company's revenue for the period fell 2.2% to $1.080 billion from $1.104 billion last year.AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $74.03 Mln. vs. $77.22 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.67 vs. $0.67 last year. -Revenue: $1.080 Bln vs. $1.104 Bln last year.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX