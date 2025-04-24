WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) revealed a profit for first quarter that decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.The company's bottom line totaled $89.8 million, or $1.23 per share. This compares with $115.3 million, or $1.55 per share, last year.Excluding items, West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $106.2 million or $1.45 per share for the period.Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.23 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.The company's revenue for the period rose 0.4% to $698.0 million from $695.4 million last year.West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :-Earnings: $89.8 Mln. vs. $115.3 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.23 vs. $1.55 last year. -Revenue: $698.0 Mln vs. $695.4 Mln last year.: Full year EPS guidance: $6.15 to $6.35Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX