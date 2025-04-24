XP Power Ltd - Result of AGM

Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.04.2025
WKN: A0MQ1C | ISIN: SG9999003735
PR Newswire
24.04.2025 12:54 Uhr
146 Leser
LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

24 April 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054 on 24 April 2025, commencing at 5.00 p.m. Singapore time. All of the resolutions were voted upon by poll and were approved by shareholders, with the exception of Resolution 13, the advisory vote on the Directors' Remuneration Report which was not passed.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 27,932,178 (excluding shares held in treasury). The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:

Resolution number

Resolution description

In Favour

Against

Withheld

Votes

%age

Votes

%age

Votes

1

To receive the reports and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024

21,589,277

99.93%

14,163

0.07%

85,830

2

To re-elect Jamie Pike as a Director

16,827,562

77.80%

4,801,146

22.20%

60,562

3

To re-elect Gavin Griggs as a Director

17,993,090

84.51%

3,298,618

15.49%

397,562

4

To re-elect Pauline Lafferty as a Director

18,842,223

87.12%

2,785,735

12.88%

61,312

5

To re-elect Matt Webb as a Director

18,959,090

87.66%

2,669,618

12.34%

60,562

6

To re-elect Andy Sng as a Director

18,958,340

87.65%

2,670,368

12.35%

60,562

7

To re-elect Amina Hamidi as a Director

18,958,340

87.66%

2,669,618

12.34%

61,312

8

To re-elect Sandra Breene as a Director

18,958,317

87.66%

2,669,641

12.34%

61,312

9

To re-elect Polly Williams as a Director

18,932,081

87.54%

2,695,877

12.46%

61,312

10

To re-elect Daniel Shook as a Director

21,586,967

99.81%

40,991

0.19%

61,312

11

To reappoint PwC LLP as Auditor of the Company

21,382,151

99.11%

191,479

0.89%

115,640

12

To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration

21,622,708

99.70%

66,057

0.30%

505

13

To receive and adopt the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2024

9,751,317

48.38%

10,404,802

51.62%

1,533,151

14

To approve the Directors' fees of up to £600,000

21,611,311

99.64%

77,355

0.36%

604

15

To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital

16,233,097

74.85%

5,455,668

25.15%

505

16

To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis

21,511,497

99.18%

177,268

0.82%

505

17

To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis for acquisitions or capital investments

20,532,251

94.67%

1,156,514

5.33%

505

18

To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares

21,614,377

99.93%

14,388

0.07%

60,505

Whilst the Board is pleased that all other resolutions were passed with large majorities, the Board notes that Resolution 2, the re-appointment of Jamie Pike was passed with 22.20% of votes cast against, Resolution 13, the advisory vote on the Remuneration Report was not passed with 51.62% of votes cast against and Resolution 15, the authority for the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital was passed with 25.15% of votes cast against. The Company takes the outcome of shareholder votes extremely seriously and will engage with shareholders to fully understand their concerns in relation to the number of votes recorded not in favour of resolutions 2, 13 and 15 to ensure their feedback continues to inform the Company's approach to governance and remuneration matters. An update on the engagement with shareholders and on any action taken as a result, will be published within six months of today's AGM, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Notes:

  1. Resolutions 1 to 12 and 14 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 13 was not passed as an ordinary resolution. Resolutions 16 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/general-meetings and has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
  2. The total votes cast amounted to 21,688,765, representing 77.65 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury).
  3. Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "Votes In Favour" total.
  4. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion for the "Votes In Favour" and "Votes Against" a resolution.

Enquiries:

XP Power

Ruth Cartwright, Company Secretary

+44 (0)118 984 5515

CDR

Kevin Smith/Lucy Gibbs

+44 (0)207 638 9571


© 2025 PR Newswire
