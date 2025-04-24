XP Power Ltd - Result of AGM

LONDON, United Kingdom, April 24

24 April 2025

XP Power Limited

("XP Power" or "the Company")

Result of Annual General Meeting

The Annual General Meeting of XP Power Limited was held at 19 Tai Seng Avenue, #07-01, Singapore 534054 on 24 April 2025, commencing at 5.00 p.m. Singapore time. All of the resolutions were voted upon by poll and were approved by shareholders, with the exception of Resolution 13, the advisory vote on the Directors' Remuneration Report which was not passed.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 27,932,178 (excluding shares held in treasury). The results of the poll for each resolution are as follows:

Resolution number Resolution description In Favour Against Withheld Votes %age Votes %age Votes 1 To receive the reports and audited accounts for the year ended 31 December 2024 21,589,277 99.93% 14,163 0.07% 85,830 2 To re-elect Jamie Pike as a Director 16,827,562 77.80% 4,801,146 22.20% 60,562 3 To re-elect Gavin Griggs as a Director 17,993,090 84.51% 3,298,618 15.49% 397,562 4 To re-elect Pauline Lafferty as a Director 18,842,223 87.12% 2,785,735 12.88% 61,312 5 To re-elect Matt Webb as a Director 18,959,090 87.66% 2,669,618 12.34% 60,562 6 To re-elect Andy Sng as a Director 18,958,340 87.65% 2,670,368 12.35% 60,562 7 To re-elect Amina Hamidi as a Director 18,958,340 87.66% 2,669,618 12.34% 61,312 8 To re-elect Sandra Breene as a Director 18,958,317 87.66% 2,669,641 12.34% 61,312 9 To re-elect Polly Williams as a Director 18,932,081 87.54% 2,695,877 12.46% 61,312 10 To re-elect Daniel Shook as a Director 21,586,967 99.81% 40,991 0.19% 61,312 11 To reappoint PwC LLP as Auditor of the Company 21,382,151 99.11% 191,479 0.89% 115,640 12 To authorise the Directors to determine the Auditor's remuneration 21,622,708 99.70% 66,057 0.30% 505 13 To receive and adopt the Directors' Remuneration Report for the year ended 31 December 2024 9,751,317 48.38% 10,404,802 51.62% 1,533,151 14 To approve the Directors' fees of up to £600,000 21,611,311 99.64% 77,355 0.36% 604 15 To authorise the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital 16,233,097 74.85% 5,455,668 25.15% 505 16 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis 21,511,497 99.18% 177,268 0.82% 505 17 To authorise the Directors to allot ordinary shares on a non pre-emptive basis for acquisitions or capital investments 20,532,251 94.67% 1,156,514 5.33% 505 18 To authorise the Company to purchase its own shares 21,614,377 99.93% 14,388 0.07% 60,505

Whilst the Board is pleased that all other resolutions were passed with large majorities, the Board notes that Resolution 2, the re-appointment of Jamie Pike was passed with 22.20% of votes cast against, Resolution 13, the advisory vote on the Remuneration Report was not passed with 51.62% of votes cast against and Resolution 15, the authority for the Directors to allot shares up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital was passed with 25.15% of votes cast against. The Company takes the outcome of shareholder votes extremely seriously and will engage with shareholders to fully understand their concerns in relation to the number of votes recorded not in favour of resolutions 2, 13 and 15 to ensure their feedback continues to inform the Company's approach to governance and remuneration matters. An update on the engagement with shareholders and on any action taken as a result, will be published within six months of today's AGM, in accordance with the UK Corporate Governance Code.

Notes:

Resolutions 1 to 12 and 14 to 15 (inclusive) were passed as ordinary resolutions and resolution 13 was not passed as an ordinary resolution. Resolutions 16 to 18 (inclusive) were passed as special resolutions. The full text of the resolutions is set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting, a copy of which is on the Company's website https://corporate.xppower.com/investors/general-meetings and has also been made available for inspection through the National Storage Mechanism which can be found at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism The total votes cast amounted to 21,688,765, representing 77.65 per cent. of the Company's issued share capital (excluding shares held in treasury). Any proxy appointments which gave discretion to the Chairman have been included in the "Votes In Favour" total. A "Vote Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion for the "Votes In Favour" and "Votes Against" a resolution.

