Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - April 24, 2025) - Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) ("Cybeats" or the "Company"), a leader in software supply chain security, expands SBOM Consumer for asset management, redefining how enterprises secure the software they rely on beyond the software they create. Cybeats' new product unlocks a vast new market opportunity, empowering IT and OT in enterprises to manage software security across their entire digital & physical Infrastructure, advancing end-to-end cybersecurity practices and providing comprehensive third-party risk management at scale

Building on the commercial success of SBOM Studio, SBOM Consumer expands Cybeats' reach into the broader enterprise market, enabling visibility, compliance automation, and third-party risk management across both software and device assets. This strategic product launch opens access to new software-consuming sectors-healthcare, finance, energy, telecom, and defense. Already in pilot with a U.S. defense agency and Orange S.A., SBOM Consumer empowers enterprises to evaluate software before deployment, automate risk management, and eliminate blind spots across procurement and operations.

"From now on, SBOMs aren't just beneficial for product creators," said Dmitry Raidman, CTO and co-founder of Cybeats. "In fact, any OT or IT department using software or deploying devices will greatly benefit from increased visibility and monitoring. Working closely with forward-thinking organizations like Orange has shown us the real-world challenges of securing device ecosystems, and that inspiration helped shape SBOM Consumer. It provides the visibility needed to make informed decisions about risk mitigation, remediation, and procurement."

Why Deploy SBOM-Driven Asset Management?

The urgency of SBOM-driven visibility is underscored by recent findings from Orange Cyberdefense, which highlighted the persistent vulnerabilities found on customer devices-even in well-defended environments-reinforcing the critical need for continuous monitoring and asset-level software intelligence.1

Cybeats SBOM Consumer product is tailored for IT and OT Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and security professionals and supports integration with asset management platforms, empowering users to link SBOMs to specific assets and monitor them continuously for risks, operationalizing SBOM and empowering them to manage the security of all software they rely on-rather than just software they develop in-house. Seamlessly linking SBOMs to physical or virtual assets brings physical cybersecurity to life, ensuring real-time monitoring for vulnerabilities and risks. Key benefits also include:

Integration Complexity: Aligning diverse asset management platforms with SBOM data. Dynamic Environments: Keeping mappings updated in constantly changing systems. Scalability: Managing vast data volumes without performance issues. Security and Compliance: Ensuring secure data handling and regulatory adherence

SBOM Consumer delivers real-time monitoring for critical software and hardware threats, including zero-day exploits like Log4J and SolarWinds. By incorporating Hardware Bills of Materials (HBOMs), it detects vulnerabilities such as the ESP32 Bluetooth chip backdoor, which affects over a billion devices. In a real-world example, at a power generation station relying on components from multiple vendors, SBOM Consumer helps security teams maintain a live inventory, identify vulnerabilities, and receive continuous alerts-enabling fast, proactive mitigation across the entire technology stack.

Cybeats announces that Mr. Gregory Falck has resigned from the Company's Board of Directors, effective January 15, 2025. The Company extends its thanks to Mr. Falck for his contributions during his tenure on the Board, and wishes Mr. Falck continued success in his future endeavours.

About Cybeats Technologies Corp.

Cybeats Technologies Corp. (CSE: CYBT) (OTCQB: CYBCF) is a cybersecurity company providing Software Bill of Material (SBOM) management and software supply chain intelligence technology, helping organizations to manage risk, meet compliance requirements, and secure their software from procurement to development and operation. Cybeats platform gives customers comprehensive visibility and transparency into their software supply chain, enabling them to improve operational efficiency, increase revenue, and align organizations with current and future regulations. Cybeats. Software Made Certain. Website: https://cybeats.com

Forward-looking Information Cautionary Statement

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law. Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking information relating to, among other things, the Company's expectations with respect to the use of proceeds and the use of the available funds following completion of the Offering, and the completion of the Offering. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the CSE. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for the products described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Company filings are available under the Company's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

1https://www.orangecyberdefense.com/global/blog/research/vulnerabilities-on-customer-devices-a-never-ending-story

