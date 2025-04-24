WARSAW (dpa-AFX) - The unemployment rate in Poland decreased slightly in March after remaining stable in the previous month, figures from the statistical office showed on Thursday.The unemployment rate came in at 5.3 percent in March, down from 5.4 percent in February.In the corresponding month last year, the unemployment rate was also 5.3 percent.The number of registered unemployed people declined to 829,900 in March from 846,600 in February.The number of unemployed young people under the age of 24 decreased to 106,600 in March from 112,300 in the previous month.Copyright(c) 2025 RTTNews.com. All Rights ReservedCopyright RTT News/dpa-AFX